SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 347.4% in November

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a growth of 347.4% from the November 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCWorx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SCWorx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

