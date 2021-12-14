Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

