Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Up 5,258.3% in November

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 5,258.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SEEMF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Seeing Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.