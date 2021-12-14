SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

