Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $333.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

