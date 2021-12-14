Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 27,435 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12,642.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 4.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $265.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,877 shares of company stock worth $165,317,264 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

