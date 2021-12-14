Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.