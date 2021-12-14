Selim A. Bassoul Acquires 76,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SIX opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 103,532 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after acquiring an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

