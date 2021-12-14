Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.09). 7,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 250,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.10).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.10) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.50.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

