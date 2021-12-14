Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,741 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $248,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 127.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

