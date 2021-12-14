Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $20,952,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 953,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 670,505 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $3,687,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $7.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.