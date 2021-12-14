Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110,391 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after buying an additional 438,465 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after buying an additional 814,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 592,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

HBI opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

