Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $357.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $297.42 and a 12 month high of $365.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

