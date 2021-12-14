ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 356,770 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

