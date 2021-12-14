SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80. SFS Group has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $114.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

