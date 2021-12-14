Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 1,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 230,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

