Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 1,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 230,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.
SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
