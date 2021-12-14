Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,489,700 shares, a growth of 233.8% from the November 15th total of 2,243,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,681.1 days.

SIOPF stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Shimao Group has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

