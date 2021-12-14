Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,489,700 shares, a growth of 233.8% from the November 15th total of 2,243,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,681.1 days.
SIOPF stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Shimao Group has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.
Shimao Group Company Profile
