Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shimao Group stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

