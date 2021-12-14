Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shimao Group stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.
Shimao Group Company Profile
