Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Increases By 210.4%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of AFT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 39,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,481. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter worth about $4,345,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

