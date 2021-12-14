Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Grows By 9,150.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 9,150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARSMF stock opened at 0.25 on Tuesday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.20 and a 12-month high of 0.69.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc engages in the producing fluorspar mine in the United States. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.