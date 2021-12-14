Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Grows By 9,150.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 9,150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARSMF stock opened at 0.25 on Tuesday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.20 and a 12-month high of 0.69.
About Ares Strategic Mining
