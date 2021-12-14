Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Drops By 81.5%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 16,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARGTF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

