Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Decreases By 98.0%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CPMD stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,103. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About CannaPharmaRX
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.