Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Decreases By 98.0%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPMD stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,103. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

