Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Declines By 89.6%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FID stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.