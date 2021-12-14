Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Expands By 242.9%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of FUJIY stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $91.87.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
