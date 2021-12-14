Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Declines By 76.0%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLDCY. HSBC raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of HLDCY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 151,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,765. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

