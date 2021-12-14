Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Rises By 356.4%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 356.4% from the November 15th total of 663,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

INVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

INVZ stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

