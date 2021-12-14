Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Grows By 1,000.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMT opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

