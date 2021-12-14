Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Rises By 506.8%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 506.8% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.00. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

