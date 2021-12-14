Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Decreases By 71.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
