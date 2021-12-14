Short Interest in MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Drops By 80.0%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCCX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,061. MCX Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.



MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

