Short Interest in MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Drops By 80.0%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MCCX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,061. MCX Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
MCX Technologies Company Profile
