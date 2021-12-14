Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Declines By 66.2%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
XDSL stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. mPhase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
About mPhase Technologies
