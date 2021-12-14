Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Declines By 66.2%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XDSL stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. mPhase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.