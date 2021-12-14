Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Grows By 566.7%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.52.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 163.04%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.