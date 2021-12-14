Short Interest in Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Drops By 99.0%

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,086,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PCLI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,366. Protocall Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Protocall Technologies alerts:

Protocall Technologies Company Profile

Protocall Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the management of entertainment facilities. It offers Oceans Five, which include live events, full club, restaurant, and onsite practice facility. The company was founded by Bruce Newman in December 1992 and is headquartered in Fruitland, ID.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Protocall Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protocall Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.