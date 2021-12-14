Short Interest in Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Drops By 99.0%

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,086,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PCLI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,366. Protocall Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Protocall Technologies Company Profile
