Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expands By 791.3%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 791.3% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.50. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

