Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Decreases By 87.1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STSBF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

