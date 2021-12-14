Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Decreases By 87.1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STSBF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
