Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Grows By 233.3%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TKHVY opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKHVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC upgraded Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

