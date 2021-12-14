Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Grows By 233.3%

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TKHVY opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKHVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC upgraded Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.