Short Interest in Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Decreases By 66.7%

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.