Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Decreases By 95.4%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the November 15th total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,900,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,052,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTAQ opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

