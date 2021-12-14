Short Interest in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Drops By 98.7%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGII. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VGII traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 133,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,236. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

