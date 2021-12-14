Shrikant Sortur Purchases 60,480 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) CFO Shrikant Sortur bought 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XELA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,371,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,304,447. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $218.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.