SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $677.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $104,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.