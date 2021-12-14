Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Silicom in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $312.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.65. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

