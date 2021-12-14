Simmons Bank Buys 719 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

