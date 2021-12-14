Simmons Bank Has $460,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

RF stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

