Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $217.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

