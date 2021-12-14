Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

