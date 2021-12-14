Simmons Bank Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after buying an additional 640,039 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,058,000 after buying an additional 532,015 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

