Simmons Bank Sells 410 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.6% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $166.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

