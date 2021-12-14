Simmons Bank Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 153,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.