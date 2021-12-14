Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422,638 shares of company stock valued at $482,446,187. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $328.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.68 and a 200-day moving average of $345.38. The company has a market capitalization of $913.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

